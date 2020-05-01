Ask an Expert: Am I required to seek employment after filing for unemployment benefits?

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding unemployment claims and benefits. They want to know:

“I am 75 years old with a compromised immune system and I’m supposed to stay home. Am I required to seek employment, having filed for unemployment benefits?”

FOX21 turned to Traci Marques, CEO of Pikes Peak Workforce:

According to Marques, right now, you do not have to prove you’re seeking employment while you collect unemployment, as you would traditionally. Marques says, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirement to submit a job search log has been waived.

Do you have a question for an expert?

Send it to askanexpert@kxrm.com and check back with FOX21news.com for the answer.

Watch previous Ask an Expert segments, any time, online.