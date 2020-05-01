Ask an Expert: Am I required to seek employment after filing for unemployment benefits?

Digital Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 Digital NOW is taking your coronavirus concerns directly to the experts, to get your lingering questions answered.

A FOX21 viewer sent in a question regarding unemployment claims and benefits. They want to know:

“I am 75 years old with a compromised immune system and I’m supposed to stay home. Am I required to seek employment, having filed for unemployment benefits?”

FOX21 turned to Traci Marques, CEO of Pikes Peak Workforce:

According to Marques, right now, you do not have to prove you’re seeking employment while you collect unemployment, as you would traditionally. Marques says, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirement to submit a job search log has been waived.

Do you have a question for an expert?

Send it to askanexpert@kxrm.com and check back with FOX21news.com for the answer.

Watch previous Ask an Expert segments, any time, online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> More Digital Now stories

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

More Digital Now stories

More Digital Now
open for business directory