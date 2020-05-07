Air Force Reserve and Colorado National Guard honor health care workers with flyover

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two C-130 Hercules with the Air Force Reserve’s 302nd Airlift Wing flew over Colorado hospitals on Wednesday to salute healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare workers at Penrose-St. Francis Health Services took a moment out of their day to watch the flyovers, while maintaining social distancing.

“It just gives me goosebumps,” said Rose Annscibona, Chief Nursing Officer at Penrose-St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs. “Having our armed services supporting us is incredibly meaningful.”

An American flag was on display inside of the C-130 Hercules.

It started in Pueblo, went north to Colorado Springs, and to Fort Collins, flying over many hospitals along the way.

Col. James DeVere, 302nd Airlift Wing commander, announced the flyovers in a video on their website. Col. DeVere says these flyovers are scheduled to occur during a training mission and will incur no additional cost to taxpayers.

Also on Wednesday, members of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, performed F-16 flyovers across multiple Colorado cities in honor of healthcare workers. The F-16 flyovers started at 4:30 p.m. and passed over Colorado Springs around 6:00 p.m.