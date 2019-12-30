AdAmAn Club hikes up Pikes Peak for 98th year

MANITOU SPRINGS — The AdAmAn Club started its 98th trek up Pikes Peak Monday morning, reaching more than 10-thousand feet on the first leg of their journey.

The climb has been an annual tradition for the mountaineers since 1922.

The group hikes up Barr Trail to ring in the new year with a fireworks display.

A club representative tells us the 32 men and women involved in the hike were in good spirits on Monday afternoon, and happy to have good weather at the start of their hike.

AdAmAn only adds one new member to the club each year, hence their name, “add-a-man.”

This year’s climb is dedicated to member Ted Lindeman, who is making his 50th climb.