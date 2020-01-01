AdAmAn Club hikers faced waist-deep snow on 2020 Pikes Peak climb

MANITOU SPRINGS — The AdAmAn Club rang in the new year with a fireworks display atop Pikes Peak.

Dave Hunting, a member and spokesperson for the club, said 28 men and women reached the top of America’s Mountain Tuesday.

Hunting describes what it’s like to hike up Pikes Peak:

The climb has been an annual tradition for the mountaineers since 1922.

The group hikes up Barr Trail to ring in the new year with a fireworks display.

AdAmAn Club at Barr Camp

AdAmAn only adds one new member to the club each year, hence their name, “add-a-man.”

Next year, the club will help Colorado Springs celebrate its 150th with a special show.

Two years from now, the club will also hold another celebration – the 100th anniversary of their club. AdAmAn will celebrate with a big fireworks display.

>> Tap here if you’re interested in climbing with the club as a guest.