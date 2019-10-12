A new handicap accessible trail opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The sounds of nature and the great outdoors, it’s something we all should be able to enjoy.

Anyone can now go through beautiful North Cheyenne Canyon in Colorado Springs on a new trail. The best part is that it can be enjoyed on foot or on wheels, and we’re not just talking bicycle wheels.

“To be able to be right next to the water and the creek,” Parks Operations Administrator for North Cheyenne Canyon Park Cathy Railton said. “It’s just a peaceful setting that all citizens should have access to whether they’re in a wheelchair or can’t walk very far. Most of the rest of the park is straight up.”

Folks in wheelchairs can roll along the simple path and soak up views of North Cheyenne Creek. The Starsmore Nature Trail , which is about two blocks long, joins the list of handicap accessible trails in Colorado Springs. The new recreational trail offers a natural connection to the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.

The updates are all part of the North Cheyenne Canon Master Plan, which was approved in 2018. The plan also includes improvements to the Columbine Trail, as well as new signage, wayfinding (trail markings) and benches overlooking the creek.

“We thank the Friends of Cheyenne Canon and the Pikes Peak Community Foundation for helping the city establish this little trail,” said Railton.

The project cost was $30,000 and paid for by Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS), plus grant money from Friends of Cheyenne Canon.

On Saturday, October 12th, everyone is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Starsmore Nature Trail. The ceremony starts at 10am followed by a nature hike of the new trail. During Saturday’s festivities, you can also tour the newest exhibit there, called ‘Mountains of Time’. This new permanent geology exhibit will help you discover the foundation beneath the scenery of the Pikes Peak Region.

“At least 7 different types of rock are found here in our canyon and it spans a 2 billion year old history,” Railton said.

You can see rocks from the park, fossils of sea creatures and other fascinating, prehistoric life. This exhibit will serve as a teaching tool for the nearly 6 thousand students who visit annually.

You can check out the new trail and exhibit at a spooktacular Halloween costume carnival. The event runs from 4 to 7pm on Saturday, October 19th, at the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.