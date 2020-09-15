5-year-old ‘kidpreneur’ starts business selling snacks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drea, aka ‘TwoTwo’ is the owner of ‘Snacks By TwoTwo,’ and she’s making her way across Colorado Springs selling snacks in her mini camper van.

Drea started her own business after she decided she wanted a camper van and her parents decided to help her earn her money.

She sells everything from healthy snacks, to chips, candy, and even smoothies (with her grandmother’s secret recipe!)

Drea even has her own LLC, paypal, cash app, and venmo!

“It’s really important for her to have her own money so she wont have to make other peoples dreams come true – she can make her own dreams come true!” said her mother, Jennifer Smith.

Drea tells FOX21 she hopes to become a doctor and a mother someday.

