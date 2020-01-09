2020 off to a rough start for Colorado drivers

STATEWIDE — While some Coloradans rang in 2020 safely with friends and family, others started the year off on the wrong foot — with a DUI arrest.

Colorado law enforcement agencies collaborated for the New Year’s Eve increased DUI enforcement from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, 348 impaired drivers were arrested, an increase from the 334 arrests made during the same enforcement period last year.

Among the 99 participating agencies, Denver Police Department recorded 33 arrests, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office followed with 23 arrests, and Colorado Springs police cited 22 people, recording some of the highest arrest totals.

Coming up, The Heat Is On campaign will continue in 2020 with 16 heightened DUI enforcement periods. The 10-day Winter Blitz enforcement period begins on Jan. 17.