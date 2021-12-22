Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
FOX21 News Livestream
Local
State
National
Coronavirus
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Economic and Housing Update
Give!
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Veterans Voices
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms wolf attack on calf in North Park
Top Stories
One person arrested following apartment fire near Valley Hi Golf Course
'The risk isn't worth the reward': how police, prosecutors are handling fake vaccine cards
WATCH: Hotel guest's window opens directly into NYC restaurant
Indy Give! 2021: Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Kidscasters
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Overtime
Mornings
FOX21 News Livestream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
Home for the Holidays
Vegas NYE
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Regional News Partners
SHOWTIME 2021
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Post a Job
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Search
Search
Search
David ‘Nova’ Nowakowski
January 01 2022 12:00 am