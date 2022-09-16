CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves Football

SOCO CW will broadcast all home games for CSU Pueblo Football beginning Saturday, Sept. 17.

A live stream of all home games will be provided at game start, and can be viewed in the media player above. Highlights of all homes games listed below will also be provided on this page.

HOME GAME(S) DATE START WESTERN COLORADO Sept. 17, 2022 2 p.m. COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES Sept. 24, 2022 TBA FORT LEWIS Oct. 1, 2022 2 p.m. NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS Oct. 15, 2022 2 p.m. CHADRON STATE Oct. 22, 2022 2 p.m. SOUTH DAKOTA MINES Nov. 5, 2022 2 p.m. CSU Pueblo Football (Home Games Schedule)

How to watch the game on SOCO CW:

Pueblo

Over the air – 57.1

Comcast – 657(HD) 7(SD)

DirecTV – 57

Dish – 57

CenturyLink Prizm – 1020(HD) 20(SD)

Colorado Springs

Over the air – 57.1

Comcast – 1020(HD) 7(SD)

DirecTV – 57

Dish – 57

CenturyLink Prizm – 1020(HD) 20(SD)

TDS Cable – 115

Falcon Broadband – 503

Outlying areas

Over the air – 57.1

Charter – 12 (SD)

RTC Tvision – 7 (SD)

BeulahLand – 422(HD) 57(SD)