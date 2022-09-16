CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves Football

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience

SOCO CW will broadcast all home games for CSU Pueblo Football beginning Saturday, Sept. 17.

A live stream of all home games will be provided at game start, and can be viewed in the media player above. Highlights of all homes games listed below will also be provided on this page.

HOME GAME(S)DATESTART
WESTERN COLORADOSept. 17, 20222 p.m.
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINESSept. 24, 2022TBA
FORT LEWISOct. 1, 20222 p.m.
NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDSOct. 15, 20222 p.m.
CHADRON STATEOct. 22, 20222 p.m.
SOUTH DAKOTA MINESNov. 5, 20222 p.m.
CSU Pueblo Football (Home Games Schedule)

How to watch the game on SOCO CW:

Pueblo
Over the air – 57.1
Comcast – 657(HD) 7(SD)
DirecTV – 57
Dish – 57
CenturyLink Prizm – 1020(HD) 20(SD)

Colorado Springs
Over the air – 57.1
Comcast – 1020(HD) 7(SD)
DirecTV – 57
Dish – 57
CenturyLink Prizm – 1020(HD) 20(SD)
TDS Cable – 115
Falcon Broadband – 503

Outlying areas
Over the air – 57.1
Charter – 12 (SD)
RTC Tvision – 7 (SD)
BeulahLand – 422(HD) 57(SD)

Watch The CW

The CW
Best New Balance skate shoes
September 23 2022 07:18 pm