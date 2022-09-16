CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves Football

SOCO CW will broadcast all home games for CSU Pueblo Football beginning Saturday, Sept. 17.
A live stream of all home games will be provided at game start, and can be viewed in the media player above. Highlights of all homes games listed below will also be provided on this page.
|HOME GAME(S)
|DATE
|START
|WESTERN COLORADO
|Sept. 17, 2022
|2 p.m.
|COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
|Sept. 24, 2022
|TBA
|FORT LEWIS
|Oct. 1, 2022
|2 p.m.
|NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS
|Oct. 15, 2022
|2 p.m.
|CHADRON STATE
|Oct. 22, 2022
|2 p.m.
|SOUTH DAKOTA MINES
|Nov. 5, 2022
|2 p.m.
How to watch the game on SOCO CW:
Pueblo
Over the air – 57.1
Comcast – 657(HD) 7(SD)
DirecTV – 57
Dish – 57
CenturyLink Prizm – 1020(HD) 20(SD)
Colorado Springs
Over the air – 57.1
Comcast – 1020(HD) 7(SD)
DirecTV – 57
Dish – 57
CenturyLink Prizm – 1020(HD) 20(SD)
TDS Cable – 115
Falcon Broadband – 503
Outlying areas
Over the air – 57.1
Charter – 12 (SD)
RTC Tvision – 7 (SD)
BeulahLand – 422(HD) 57(SD)