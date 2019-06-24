Courtney Fromm joined FOX21 in January 2019. She is a Colorado native originally from Lone Tree, just north of the Springs. She’s excited to be back and forward her career in the beautiful state of Colorado.

She graduated from Colorado State University with degrees in Journalism and Mass Communications and a minor in Sports Production. She interned at CBS8 in San Diego and FOX31 in Denver prior to graduation. From there she moved to Lubbock, Texas for her first Multi-Media Journalist job. She moved up to a Weekend Anchor position before finishing her contract there.

Courtney enjoys running or walking her dogs Flo and Miley. On her days off you can find her volunteering at a local animal shelter, working out at Orangetheory Fitness or watching Legally Blonde on repeat.