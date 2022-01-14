Windigo Logistics’ New Year New Career Contest

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has launched a new website that features critical information regarding wildfire precautions and response.

"The Colorado Springs Fire Department knows that wildfire is an ongoing threat in our community, and it is not a question of if, but only when," CSFD wrote. "In efforts to provide our community with the most up-to-date information on wildfire preparedness, we have put together all of our wildfire education and service information in one spot."