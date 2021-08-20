Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Economic and Housing Update
Top Stories
Woodland Park teen turns entrepreneur by making dog treats
Top Stories
I-70 update, one lane reopens after rain
School District 49 announces two expansion projects
Governor Polis releases statement on former President Trump’s space force comments
Joint homicide investigation happening in Pueblo
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Garden to Peak Series
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
SOCO CW MOOSE MASCOT COLORING CONTEST
Contests
Posted:
Aug 20, 2021 / 02:35 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2021 / 02:51 PM MDT
CLICK HERE FOR THE CW MOOSE COLORING SHEET
Download
More Contests
SOCO CW MOOSE MASCOT COLORING CONTEST
Nominate someone in need to win a free car
Name the SOCO CW Mascot!
Little Athletes Photo Contest
Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler Sweepstakes
Enter to win a Dunkin’ gift card and Living Local mug
Texas T-Bone Trivia
Latest Local Stories
Woodland Park teen turns entrepreneur by making dog treats
I-70 update, one lane reopens after rain
School District 49 announces two expansion projects
Governor Polis releases statement on former President Trump’s space force comments
Joint homicide investigation happening in Pueblo
Pikes Peak Memorial Wall Dedication Ceremony to be held Aug. 22
Senator Bennet to launch “Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act”
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
Britney Spears under investigation over battery of staff
Booming Colo. town asks, ‘Where will water come from?’
Colorado Springs Airport celebrates National Aviation Day
Colorado veterans hold vigil reflecting on Afghan crisis
Video
More Local