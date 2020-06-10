Roll out with the family at Skate City in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — After the coronavirus pandemic forced Skate City to close its doors March 14th, they’ve officially reopened with sanitation stations.

“This is a 24,000sqft structure with not near the amount of people being admitted, and so we should be good in regards to that. We’ll also have full-time staff that will be going around and disinfecting and wiping down counters. We’ll be disinfecting the skates before and after they’re used,” said Jeff Ingrum, President of Skate City Colorado.

All employees will wear face masks and get their temperature checked before starting their shift.

“We’ll have fresh air return running through the whole building through our exhaust system all day long. And so, usually when people skate they’re usually by themselves. We’re not going to allow any couples skating, no limbo, no hokey pokey,” Ingrum said.

According to Ingrum, Skate City locations in both Denver and Colorado springs lost more than 500 private school parties between March and May, with a total loss of more than $1.7-million dollars in business.

Ingrum says they’re just happy be back in business and offer an inexpensive family activity.

“You can go online and buy a membership for $5. And for the rest of 2020, skate for a $1 every time you come. And then we’ll upload your game card every time you come with $5 worth of gameplay,” Ingrum said.

Two-hour increments of skate time will be available for purchase, and inline hockey and speed skating classes will return in the fall.