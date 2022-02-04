Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
FOX21 News Livestream
Local
State
National
Coronavirus
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Economic and Housing Update
Give!
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
PR Newswire Press Releases
BestReviews
Black History Month
Top Stories
Castle Rock prepares for 10th Annual Bull Riding event; here’s what you need to know
Top Stories
Recognize Me? Fountain police needs help identifying this robbery suspect
Colorado stands by heartbroken families during Colorado Missing Persons Day
‘I’ve been left in my diaper for at least 24 hours,’ Home aide shortage hurts those in need
Video
Pueblo launches Pueblo PLACE for online permitting, licensing and code enforcement
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Kidscasters
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Overtime
The Big Game
Mornings
FOX21 News Livestream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Regional News Partners
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Post a Job
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Work at FOX21
Find a Job
Search
Search
Search
Revolution Jewelry Works Valentine’s Day Giveaway Contest
Contests
Posted:
Feb 4, 2022 / 11:52 AM MST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2022 / 11:54 AM MST
More Contests
Revolution Jewelry Works Valentine’s Day Giveaway Contest
Loving Living Local Dunkin Mug Club Giveaway
Video
Windigo Logistics’ New Year New Career Contest
Crossfit NCS Train For Life Contest
FOX21 CAESARS SPORTSBOOK PRO•FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
FOX21 STORM TEAM KIDSCASTER CONTEST
Texas T-Bone Trivia
Latest Local Stories
Castle Rock prepares for 10th Annual Bull Riding event; here’s what you need to know
Hit those fitness goals & Jazzercise!
Video
Recognize Me? Fountain police needs help identifying this robbery suspect
Pueblo launches Pueblo PLACE for online permitting, licensing and code enforcement
City of Fountain hopes to connect community with new phone app
Fort Carson Soldier dies in non-combat incident in Syria
Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for Feb. 4, 2022
You aren’t a true Coloradan unless you’ve tasted these ten things
First Chair of the Weekend: Breckenridge Ski Resort
Video
Grab your wallets, Girl Scout Cookies are here! Morning crew blind taste tests this year’s cookies
Video
Driver shortage slows down snow removal in Colorado Springs
Video
CSPD finds blood trail but no suspects after home invasion turned shooting
More Local