Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
2021 Colorado Springs City Council Election
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
Listen to NASA’s Mars helicopter hum through the thin Martian air
Top Stories
Colorado man in Thailand charged with murdering Thai wife
Join FOX21 for the Boys & Girls Club 2021 Great Futures Gala
Video
Man injured in southeastern Colorado Springs shooting
Man injured, suspect arrested in central Colorado Springs shooting
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Watch Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Outdoor Colorado
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Petrali Roofing Presents The Hearts & Hammers Roof Giveaway
Contests
Posted:
May 7, 2021 / 01:33 PM MDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2021 / 01:35 PM MDT
More Contests
Petrali Roofing Presents The Hearts & Hammers Roof Giveaway
Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler Sweepstakes
Enter to win a Dunkin’ gift card and Living Local mug
Texas T-Bone Trivia
Latest Local Stories
Make a ‘comet-ment’ to celebrate National Space Day with the Space Foundation
Video
Join FOX21 for the Boys & Girls Club 2021 Great Futures Gala
Video
Man injured in southeastern Colorado Springs shooting
Man injured, suspect arrested in central Colorado Springs shooting
Resilience coach Kristen Christy’s advice for military spouses
Video
Family Star Party happening Friday night at Space Foundation
Video
May 7 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
‘I wish I would’ve chosen a different word,’ says Colorado lawmaker who made ‘Buckwheat’ comment
Video
Veteran receives gift to help make life easier
Video
Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 6, 2021 evening update
No time to feel blue! Live music is back at Blue at Red Gravy
Video
Man accused of sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado Springs
More Local