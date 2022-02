DENVER — Governor Jared Polis, AEG Presents chairman emeritus Chuck Morris, Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez and Nathaniel Rateliff of Colorado-based band The Night Sweats announced that a pre-recorded virtual benefit concert will go live on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7:00 p.m., to support the disaster survivors of the Marshall Fire.

The Marshall Fire broke out on December 30, 2021, destroying over 1,000 homes, damaging numerous businesses, and has been recorded to be the most destructive fire in Colorado's history.