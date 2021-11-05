Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
FOX21 News Livestream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Economic and Housing Update
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
LIVE: Son and colleagues to eulogize Colin Powell at funeral
Live
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta Braves celebrate World Series win
Live
President Pro Tem Richard Skorman offers resignation from city council
Vaccine mandate: 11 states file suit against Biden administration
Capitol rioter who tweeted she was ‘Definitely not going to jail’ gets prison term
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Kidscasters
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Overtime
Mornings
FOX21 News Livestream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
FOXFEST 2021
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
Home for the Holidays
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Regional News Partners
SHOWTIME 2021
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ENTER TO WIN YOUR MORTGAGE OR RENT PAID FOR IN 2022
Contests
Posted:
Nov 5, 2021 / 10:33 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2021 / 10:42 AM MDT
More Contests
ENTER TO WIN YOUR MORTGAGE OR RENT PAID FOR IN 2022
FOX21 PPNAC TURKEY DAY GIVEAWAY
FOX21 OVERTIME PLAY OF THE WEEK
FOX21 CAESARS SPORTSBOOK PRO•FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
FOX21 STORM TEAM KIDSCASTER CONTEST
Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler Sweepstakes
Enter to win a Dunkin’ gift card and Living Local mug
Texas T-Bone Trivia
Latest Local Stories
President Pro Tem Richard Skorman offers resignation from city council
Officers arrest two people and recover stolen car in Pueblo
Gallery
CSFD working a fire in eastern Colorado Springs
Colorado hospital capacity sitting at less than 10% as staffing shortages continue
Sgt. Pushup on a mission to spread awareness about childhood hunger
Video
Social media star Dennis the Emu provides ’emu-sing’ entertainment
Video
Colorado Springs man arrested for sexually exploiting and luring children
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office earns accreditation for its jail health services
Train and workout at “The Farm!”
Video
Letecia Stauch files “not guilty” plea in connection to 2020 murder of stepson, Gannon
Deadly crash: Car hits pedestrian on Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo
Fatal car crash kills Widefield High School student
More Local