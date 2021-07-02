Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
Deputies identify two dead in Falcon murder-suicide
Top Stories
July 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Rescue group finds remains believed to be missing hiker in Boulder County
Colorado’s Griswold joins other Secretaries of State to ask for election infrastructure funding
Video
Biden delivers remarks after US adds 850,000 jobs in June
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
The Garden to Peak Series
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Harlem Globetrotters Courtside Ballers Sweepstakes
Contests
Posted:
Jul 2, 2021 / 11:52 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Jul 2, 2021 / 11:56 AM MDT
More Contests
Harlem Globetrotters Courtside Ballers Sweepstakes
Father’s Day Giveaway by Hidemasters
FOX21 Par 3 Closest To The Pin Contest
Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler Sweepstakes
Enter to win a Dunkin’ gift card and Living Local mug
Texas T-Bone Trivia
Latest Local Stories
Deputies identify two dead in Falcon murder-suicide
New meadery opens in Colorado Springs
Video
July 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Mt. Carmel hosting Veteran Art Exhibition
Video
Restaurant Report Card: Bakery needs more kneaders after bringing in more dough
Video
Inaccuracy within Fremont County vaccine data
Video
Hot air balloon forced to land in Colorado Springs apartment complex
Video
Report: The state of the Woodland Park ‘Police Department is dire and only can be improved with DeYoung’s termination’
Video
Colorado Springs bridge helps connect downtown to America the Beautiful Park
Video
Pueblo Police arrest Auto Zone armed robbery suspect
Fountain Police arrest man with outstanding warrants after short pursuit
Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 1, 2021 evening update
More Local