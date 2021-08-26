Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Economic and Housing Update
Top Stories
Afghanistan airport explosion: Several Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
Top Stories
Dollar Tree reopens following fire
Video
LISTEN: FAA shares disturbing audio from actual in-flight incidents to highlight uptick in unruly behavior
US military members, Afghans killed in suicide bombings outside Kabul airport
Live
FOX21 Morning Jam: Hickabee plays in studio
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
FOXFEST 2021
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
FOX21 STORM TEAM KIDSCASTER CONTEST
Contests
Posted:
Aug 26, 2021 / 09:55 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 26, 2021 / 09:55 AM MDT
More Contests
Loving Living Local Colorado State Fair Family 4-Pack Contest
FOX21 STORM TEAM KIDSCASTER CONTEST
SOCO CW MOOSE MASCOT COLORING CONTEST
Nominate someone in need to win a free car
Name the SOCO CW Mascot!
Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler Sweepstakes
Enter to win a Dunkin’ gift card and Living Local mug
Texas T-Bone Trivia
Latest Local Stories
Colorado Wine Festival returns for 2021!
Video
FOX21 Morning Jam: Hickabee plays in studio
Video
New Information: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible kidnapping
Video
Colorado officials to clerk under federal probe: ‘come home’
Is Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano going to erupt again?
Pikes Peak Community College Theatre Department presents new, alt show
Trischa Zorn-Hudson to visit U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Aug. 28
Colorado ranks No. 10 in most money lost in U.S. due to cyberattacks
Rocky Mountain Vibes to support community with food drive, backpack giveaway
Afghan Refugee Donation Drive draws support from Colorado Springs
Video
Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe
Gallery
Congressman Joe Neguse urges Biden to issue federal disaster declaration
More Local