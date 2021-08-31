FOX21 OVERTIME PEE WEE PLAY OF THE WEEK

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.-- Dr. Jason DaLee, District 49's Vista Ridge High School principal, distributed a letter today to inform parents, teachers, staff and students that due to a COVID-19 outbreak and other "cases of infectious illnesses", in-person classes will be suspended on Wednesday, Sept. 1, Thursday, Sept. 2 and all in-person activities scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6, are now canceled.

Friday, Sept. 3, was already scheduled to be a non-student contact day.