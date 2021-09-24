Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Economic and Housing Update
Top Stories
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Top Stories
CSPD arrests man for child sexual abuse material-related charges; rescues child victim
MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in July
Federal court dismisses lawsuit in Willie B. Smith death penalty case, execution to move forward
No school bus? No problem. Colorado boy kayaks to school
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Kidscasters
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Overtime
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
FOXFEST 2021
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
BestReviews
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
SHOWTIME 2021
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Loving Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
FOX21 OVERTIME PEE WEE PLAY OF THE WEEK
Contests
Posted:
Sep 24, 2021 / 01:23 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2021 / 01:41 PM MDT
More Contests
Enter to win a Young Sheldon prize pack giveaway
FOX21 OVERTIME PEE WEE PLAY OF THE WEEK
FOX21 CAESARS SPORTSBOOK PRO•FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Loving Living Local Colorado State Fair Family 4-Pack Contest
FOX21 STORM TEAM KIDSCASTER CONTEST
Nominate someone in need to win a free car
Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler Sweepstakes
Enter to win a Dunkin’ gift card and Living Local mug
Texas T-Bone Trivia
Latest Local Stories
CSPD arrests man for child sexual abuse material-related charges; rescues child victim
MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in July
28-year veteran police officer Steve Noblitt running for El Paso County Sheriff
Dangerous sex offender who escaped from a state mental hospital may be traveling through Colorado
TEDxManitouSprings coming to Manitou Springs
Video
Olympic gold medalist and Colorado Springs native First Lieutenant Amber English returns home
Video
“Funniest and Hottest” comedian April Macie to perform in Colorado Springs
Video
Man’s body found along trail in unincorporated El Paso County
2nd Annual Pikes Peak Apex is underway; here’s what you need to know
Two-day pop-up dental clinic coming to Cañon City over the weekend
Final version of Colorado congressional maps released
Black Cats and Dumbo demonstration at National Museum of World War II Aviation
More Local