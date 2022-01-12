Crossfit NCS Train For Life Contest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - A new study conducted by Louisiana State University and the University of Florida suggests there may be a relationship between shark attacks and lunar phases.

The study, titled Shark Side of the Moon: Are Shark Attacks Related to Lunar Phase?, looked at nearly 50 years of data on shark attacks and found that all instances more shark attacks occurring than expected happened at more than 50% lunar illumination. Conversely, the study also found that all instances of there being fewer shark attacks than expected occurred at less than 40% lunar illumination.