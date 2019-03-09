FOX21 Switchbacks Ticket Giveaway

FOX21 Switchbacks FC Ticket Giveaway Contest
Official Rules
1.
Sponsors.
This
Contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by KXRM (“Station”) and Switchbacks FC (collectively,
the “Sponsor(s)”).
This Contest
is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local,
state, and federal laws
. By
entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules
and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to
appeal
.
2. Eligibility.
No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to legal U.S. citizens who
reside within KXRM’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the
time of entry. Current or former employees of KXRM, Nexstar Broadcasting,
Inc., the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and
multichannel video programming distributors in KXRM’s viewing area, their
parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies
(including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest materials), and the
immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether
related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win.
The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents,
parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.
Participants are eligible to win a KXRM
contest or sweepstakes only once every 30 days. Only one winner per household
is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a
prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or
messaging rates may apply.
3. Entry. Entries for this Contest will be
accepted beginning on March 10, 2019 at 12:00 AM MST and ending on October 2,
2019 at 11:59 PM MST. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit
www.fox21news.com/community/contests
and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, birth date, age,
address, phone number and e-mail address in order to enter. One entry per
person per week will be accepted. Weekly entries must be received by 11:59 PM
MST March 13, March 20, April 10, May 1, May 15, May 29, June 5, June 19, July
1, July 10, July 17, August 4, August 7, August 28, September 4, September 25,
and October 2, 2019 on to be considered for that week. Entries received after 11:59PM MST will be
considered for the following week. Incomplete entries will not be considered.
For entries submitted
online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized accountholder of the
e-mail address submitted at the time of entry.
The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to
the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or
other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the
domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or
computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper
techniques (as determined by Sponsors) will be disqualified. Any questions
regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual
or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone
number, or social media profile shall be determined by the Sponsors in their
sole discretion. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant who
acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as
determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion.
Entry materials that have
been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their
sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering (electronic or
otherwise) with this contest or sweepstakes or if technical difficulties (e.g.
infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud,
technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors)
compromise the security, fairness, administration or integrity of this contest
or sweepstakes, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue
and/or modify, suspend, cancel, or terminate this contest or sweepstakes and
conduct a random drawing to award the prizes among all eligible entries
received as of the termination date. If this contest or sweepstakes is
terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration
date, notice will be posted at
www.fox21news.com. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify
any participant that tampers with the operation of this contest or sweepstakes or
violates these Official Rules. Entries not conforming to announced entry
specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.
CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER
INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE
PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN
ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES
FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
By
entering this contest or sweepstakes online, participants agree to Station’s
Terms of Use and the use of their personal information as described in the
Privacy Policy located at
www.fox21news.com/privacy-policy. All entry materials become the property of
the Sponsors, and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of
their entry information to the other Sponsors. By entering, entrants grant the
Sponsors the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness,
voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever,
including on the air on the Station and on
www.fox21news.com for any purpose
whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or
compensation to the entrant.
4.
Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries
received. Submitting multiple entries will increase an entrant’s odds of
winning.
5. Prize(s). There
will be 17 winners in this Contest. Each week at 9:00 AM MST, the winner will be
randomly selected from all eligible entries received for that week’s home game.
Winners will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winners will
receive 4 premium Switchbacks FC home game tickets. The approximate retail
value of the prize is $92.92. Entrants can win only once.
- March 14, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- March 21, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- April 11, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- May 2, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- May 16, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- May 30, 2019: One
winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks FC home game tickets. The
approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- June 6, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- June 20, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- July 2, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- July 11, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- July 18, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- August 5, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- August 8, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- August 29, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- September 5, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- September 26, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
- October 3, 2019: One winner will receive 4 premium Switchbacks
FC home game tickets. The approximate retail value of the prize is $92.92.
All
results are unofficial until the winner is verified by the Sponsors. Prizes may
not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by
winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for the prizes. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees
or warranties as to use, and the Sponsors are not responsible for defective
prizes. The Sponsors make no representations or warranties with respect to the
prizes, including merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose. The
Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion
without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or
greater value will be awarded. Acceptance of a prize releases the Stations, the
other Sponsors and advertisers from all liability and claims concerning the
prize, its delivery, and its use
.
6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner(s) must
claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station during regular business hours (M-F
from 8:00 AM MST – 5:00 PM MST)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any
circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by March 15, March 22, April 12,
May 3, May 17, May 31, June 7, June 21, July 3, July 12, July 18, August 6,
August 9, August 30, September 6, September 27, and October 4, 2019 at 4:30 PM
MST or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid
government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of
eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s).
The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to
sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected
prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s
messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the
prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or
forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon
forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to award that prize to
another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any
prize is not eligible to win another contest conducted by the Station for
thirty (30) days. If this Contest is
open to entrants under the age of 18, a winner is under the age of 18, a parent
or legal guardian will be required to claim the prize(s) and execute all
releases on behalf of the minor. If a prize winner is a minor, that winner’s
travel companion must be his/her parent or legal guardian.
Payment of
all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s)
and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s).
The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash
or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal
Revenue Service.
Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms
requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).
The
winner will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration
fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature.
All expenses on receipt and use of the prize are the sole responsibility of the
winner, the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating
circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsors are not responsible
for replacing or reimbursing the winner with any form of compensation for
events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed
beyond the control of the Sponsors. This
includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes,
flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form
and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The
Sponsors are not responsible for any expenses incurred by the winner as a
result of such delays or cancellations. The Sponsors will not replace items
that are lost or stolen. The Sponsors will not be responsible for failure to
supply the prize by reason of force majeure events, such as acts of God, war,
terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes
beyond the control of the Sponsors.
By
accepting the prize, the winner (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal
guardian) agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information,
and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating
to this contest/sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station
and on
www.fox21news.com for any purpose whatsoever,
worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to
the winner.
7. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s)
with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or
travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold
the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising,
promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies,
subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents
and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of
actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable
attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or
property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while
preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest- or
prize-related activity.
8. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these
Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon
announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Contest
for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended
by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on
www.fox21news.com. Any
attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage or
undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of
criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor(s) reserve
the right to prosecute or seek damages from any such person to the fullest
extent permitted by law.
9. Contact Information. Copies of these Official Rules or a winners’ list may be
obtained at KXRM 560 Wooten Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80915 during regular
business hours, at
www.fox21news.com or
by mailing a written request along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to KXRM
560 Wooten Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80915 within sixty (60) days of the end of
this contest.