FOX21 PPBC Custom Earplug Contest
Official Rules
1.
Sponsors.
This
Contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by KXRM (“Station”) and the Pikes Peak Blues
Community (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).
This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is
subject to all local, state, and federal laws
. By entering, each entrant accepts and
agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s),
which shall be final and not subject to appeal
.
2. Eligibility.
No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to legal U.S. citizens who
reside within KXRM’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the
time of entry. Current or former employees of KXRM, Nexstar Broadcasting,
Inc., the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and
multichannel video programming distributors in KXRM’s viewing area, their
parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies
(including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest materials), and the
immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether
related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win.
The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents,
parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.
Participants are eligible to win a KXRM
contest or sweepstakes only once every 30 days. Only one winner per household
is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a
prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or
messaging rates may apply.
3. Entry.
This Contest will begin on July 22,2019 at 12:00 AM MST and end on August 4,
2019 at 11:59 PM MST. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit
www.station.com/community/contests
and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, birth date, age, address,
phone number and e-mail address in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not
be considered. All entries must be received by August 4, 2019 at 11:59 PM MST. One
entry per person will be accepted.
Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible
for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals,
hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late,
lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions,
or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent
an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for
printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or these Official Rules.
Entry materials that have been
tampered with or altered are void. Any
automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or
improper techniques (as determined by Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or
number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized
account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile
shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. If
the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any
suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if
technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering,
unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes
beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity
or administration of the Contest, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void
the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest
and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries
received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties
prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at
www.fox21news.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the
right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest
or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any
entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner,
as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entries
not conforming to these entry specifications will not be acknowledged or
returned.
By entering this Contest online,
participants agree to
www.fox21news.com’s Terms
of Use and the Privacy Policy
located at
www.fox21news.com/privacy-policy. Upon entry, all
entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant
the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other
Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast
and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and
biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station
and on
www.fox21news.com, for any purpose
whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or
compensation to the entrant.
4.
Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries
received.
5. Prize(s). There
will be two winners in this Contest.
On
August 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM MST, the winners will be randomly selected from all
eligible entries and notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winners
will receive a certificate for a custom-made set of ES49 Westone Audio
earplugs. Prize includes impressions. The approximate retail value of the
prizes is $208.00. Entrants can win only once.
All
results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes
may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by
winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize.
Prizes are awarded
‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness
for a specific purpose, and the
Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s)
the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air
announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
Other terms and conditions may apply.
6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winners must claim
the prizes in-person at the Station during regular business hours (M-F from 8:00
AM MST – 5:00 PM MST)). Prizes will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prizes
must be claimed by August 12, 2019 at 5:00 PM MST or they will be forfeited. Winners
will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card
and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release
prior to receiving their prizes. The Station may require the winner’s guests,
invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the
prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the
winners to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other
notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prizes. Failure to completely fill
out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will
result in forfeiture of the prizes. Upon forfeiture of the prizes, the Station
has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described
above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest
conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.
If this Contest is open to entrants under the age of 18, a winner is
under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian will be required to claim the
prizes and execute all releases on behalf of the minor. If a prize winner is a
minor, that winner’s travel companion must be his/her parent or legal guardian.
Payment of
all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winners
and the winners may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsors.
The
Sponsors
will
report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods
or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service.
Winners
are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to
receive their prizes.
Unless otherwise
stated above, Winners will be solely responsible for any and all license and
registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other
items of an incidental nature. Prizes may subject to availability.
All expenses on receipt and use of prizes are the sole
responsibility of the winners, the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather
changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received.
The Sponsors are
not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of
compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond
the control of the Sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event
cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel
arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and
delays, as well as all acts of nature.
Sponsors
will not be responsible for failure to supply the prizes by reason of any force
majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe
weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors.
By accepting the prize, the winner
or winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to
have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials
used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and
in any media
whatsoever, including the Station and on
www.fox21news.com, for any purpose
whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or
compensation to the entrant.
7. Limitation on Liability. Sponsors disclaim all liabilities to the winners with
respect to receipt and use of the prizes. Winners and their guests or travel
companions, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release and hold the
Sponsors and their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and
production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries,
affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and
representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions,
damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable
attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or
property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while
preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest- or
prize-related activity.
8. Reservation of Rights. Sponsors reserve the right to make changes to these
Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon
announcement. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or terminate this Contest
for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended
by the Sponsors. Any such changes or termination will be announced on
www.fox21news.com. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to
deliberately damage or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be
a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsors
reserve the right to prosecute or seek damages from any such person to the
fullest extent permitted by law.
9. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Contest,
please contact KXRM at 560 Wooten Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80915. For a copy of
these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please send a self-addressed
stamped envelope to KXRM within sixty (60) days of the end of this Contest.