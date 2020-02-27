Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Santa Fe trailhead outside USAFA to close for visitor center construction
Top Stories
Spring is changing in the Springs
7-year-old S.C. girl dies one minute into surgery to remove tonsils
Video
Selena will be honored with nearly 12-hour concert 25 years after her death
Video
SUV carrying corpse in casket stolen from California church
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Madness
Contests
Posted:
Feb 27, 2020 / 08:31 AM MST
/
Updated:
Feb 27, 2020 / 08:31 AM MST
More Contests
Basketball Madness
FOX21 Junior Globetrotter Contest
Loving Living Local Morning Mug Club
Texas T-Bone Trivia
Latest Local Stories
Santa Fe trailhead outside USAFA to close for visitor center construction
Spring is changing in the Springs
Police: Off-duty officer shoots, kills man outside Colorado Springs Carl’s Jr.
Video
Bodies found of missing local couple at Utah-Colorado border
Video
Hometown Heroes: Service before self
Video
More than 12,000 sign petition to create ‘Gannon’s Law’
Video
Teen killed in crash on Highway 50 in Pueblo West
Video
Major progress made on new Olympic City museum
Video
Falcon intersection to close several months for roundabout construction
New Colorado Springs library program offers free admission to museums, attractions
Search for Gannon: Crime lab returns to Stauch home on day 30
Video
Suspect in two Colorado Springs killings found dead after standoff
Video
More Local