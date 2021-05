The Basset Heating & Air Conditioning Water Heater Giveaway

COLORADO SPRINGS -- May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and you can join NFL player Ben Garland in a stair climb at the Denver Broncos stadium to raise awareness for youth mental health.

The event is free and open to the public on Friday, May 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Garland is partnering with Children's Hospital Colorado in the stair climb to teach kids the importance of exercise along with other tools to build mental strength.