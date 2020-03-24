Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
8°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Election
Coronavirus
Behind the Badge
Top Stories
Pennsylvania 93-year-old with ‘I need more beer’ sign gets her wish
Top Stories
Look up! 3 planets to align right before Tuesday’s sunrise
Video
Denver man who was in ICU recovers from COVID-19, describes experience
Pueblo D70 suspends school lunch program until April 27 due to possible COVID-19 exposure
Weather Whys: How to measure snow
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
Sports
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Make a Connection
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Fort Carson
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Pueblo Chemical Depot
2
of
/
2
One Source UV Filtration Sweepstakes
Completed Contests
Posted:
Mar 24, 2020 / 02:24 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 9, 2020 / 11:16 AM MDT
Latest Local Stories
Pueblo D70 suspends school lunch program until April 27 due to possible COVID-19 exposure
Weather Whys: How to measure snow
Video
Teller County employees create new way to protect health care workers
Video
Overcoming COVID-19: Part Three
Video
Fountain Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19
Pueblo PD ask for help identifying bank robbery suspects
One person dead in Monument Lake
AspenPointe finds hundreds of N95 face masks, donates them to facilties in need
TESSA reports uptick in calls during coronavirus pandemic
Video
El Paso County couple face multiple fraud charges, wife still on the run
Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 13 evening update
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Pueblo long-term care facility
More Local
List of recent contest winners