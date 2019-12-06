Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Fountain family looking for stranger who helped after their baby passed away from SIDS
Top Stories
Baby stroller recalled due to fall risk
Michigan man returns money after finding $43,000 in couch he purchased at thrift store
First look: Space Force reveals utility uniform
Ice climber dies in avalanche in southwest Colorado
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
FOX21 and Revolution Jewelry Works Super Proposal Giveaway
Completed Contests
Posted:
Dec 6, 2019 / 12:03 PM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2020 / 10:02 AM MST
Latest Local Stories
Fountain family looking for stranger who helped after their baby passed away from SIDS
Baby stroller recalled due to fall risk
Ice climber dies in avalanche in southwest Colorado
Grow into a healthier you with Revive Pilates
Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail
Police investigating three overnight robberies across Fountain Boulevard
100 years later, Speakeasies still popular among bar-goers
Teen inmate faces more charges for fighting cellmates
City plans open house for Cheyenne Cañon Construction
2C Project: Final phase underway
Preparing for the 2020 U.S. Census
Pueblo mother gets 14 years for toddler’s death
More Local
List of recent contest winners