Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
2021 Colorado Springs City Council Election
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women 2021
Top Stories
Another death linked to ketamine involves Colorado Springs man high on LSD
Top Stories
Allergic to the COVID vaccine? There’s hope on the horizon, Dr. Fauci says
Why car prices are skyrocketing – and may not fall for a while
Denver records snowiest winter in 37 years
Crew-2 launch: When and how to watch NASA, SpaceX send crewed mission to ISS Friday
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
FOX21 Weather Class
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone and Famous Dave’s Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
How to Watch FOX21
FOX21 Mobile Apps
Email Newsletters
Connect with FOX21
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Watch Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Outdoor Colorado
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Challenge 2021
Completed Contests
Posted:
Mar 5, 2021 / 08:52 AM MST
/
Updated:
Apr 12, 2021 / 12:45 PM MDT
Latest Local Stories
Another death linked to ketamine involves Colorado Springs man high on LSD
Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 24 in Colorado Springs
Active spring breaks 8 month-long streak on Drought Monitor
Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 22, 2021 evening update
Fort Carson soldiers deploy to Indiana for Guardian Response exercise
Mayor Gradisar names Fire Chief Huber as Deputy Mayor
Mexico extradites accused money launderer and methamphetamine dealer to Colorado for prosecution
COVID-19 vaccinations offered to more high school students in Pueblo
Portion of Airport Road closing several weeks for construction
Man accused of hitting Pueblo hotel worker with horseshoe, microwaving fire extinguisher
Join FOX21 for the Boys & Girls Club 2021 Great Futures Gala
Man shot by police at western Colorado Springs gas station has died
Video
More Local
List of recent contest winners