Vibes host Emergency Preparedness Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Before the Vibes baseball game Sunday at UCHealth Park, first responders like American Medical Response, firefighters, and police officers shared lifesaving tips with kids.

Booths set up at the park allowed families to learn about emergency preparedness through interactive demonstrations, as well as spread a general safety message.

“Make sure when you’re traveling that you’re wearing your seatbelt, that your car seats are in correct,” AMR paramedic Laura Kent said. “Pay attention to the road. Distracted driving is bad. And then when you’re crossing the road, make sure that you’re not looking at your phone, you’re paying attention to traffic, because we’ve had a lot of pedestrians hit. So our focus mostly is on traffic. And then we do like to make sure that everybody knows how to do CPR.”

“You can make a huge difference in somebody’s life,” AMR paramedic Jeremiah Blask said. “You can actually stop somebody from bleeding before anybody ever gets there, to where when we get there, we have a lot more to work with. They might still be alive when we get there because that person stopped that bleeding.”

The Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management said with growth in the community, it’s important to be prepared and have a plan for all natural disasters.