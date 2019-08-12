Vet Fest held at Rocky Mountain Vibes stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday, the Rocky Mountain Vibes stadium hosted a resource fair for veterans.

More than 65 nonprofits that help veterans were at the event, along with a VA claims clinic.

Greg Monck with the Wounded Warrior Project knows just how important events like this are to those who served.

“It is crucial to their transitioning process from active duty to becoming a civilian,” Monck said. “Everybody has a different story. And so there is no one program or one organization that can cover every single veteran’s story and every single veteran’s need. And so that’s why we feel it’s really important to highlight all of the organizations that are doing great stuff.”

Attendees could also have fun watching a softball tournament and meeting other vets.