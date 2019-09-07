Vegan market opens Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The fall vegan market begins Saturday and everything is 100% vegan.

Organizers said the event helps people come in and learn about foods, drinks and even vegan clothing but it isn’t just for vegans it’s for everyone. They say, “anything you can eat, I can eat vegan.”

“The idea is anyone could walk in and say oh all this stuff is vegan? I had no idea, but the other part is because I wanted people who created products in Colorado Springs that there is a demand and we want more vegan products,” Vegan Cookbook Author JL Fields said.



The Vegan Market is at Pikes Peak Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The admission is free. Some of the funds from food samples will go to a local animal sanctuary.