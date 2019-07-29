UpaDowna hosts monthly cleanups at Colorado Springs parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Outdoor group Upadowna is doing its part to keep our parks clean.

More than a dozen people come out every month to clean up three parks around town. Sunday, they were at Quail Lake, picking up trash to make sure people and animals are safe in the outdoors.

“We don’t want to leave a footprint behind,” Taylor Humphries with UpaDowna said. “Because people love to come out to the parks and enjoy everything, but a lot of times people aren’t picking up their trash. We feel like we–especially since we’re so outdoor-oriented, that we should keep that space clean for everyone else to enjoy.”

UpaDowna does these events monthly, so if you’d like to get involved, connect with them on social media.