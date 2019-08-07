United Way helps outfit kids for the first day of school

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mitchell High School students and their families will be looking fresh for the first day of school.

The United Way is helping give free haircuts, lunches, and clothing gift cards to students and their families at registration Tuesday and Wednesday.

The organizers said they understand how important looking good is for feeling good, and they hope these kids start their school year on the right foot.

“We recognize that this community faces challenges, and so we wanted to do something,” Elizabeth Quevedo with the United Way said. “These kids might not be able to afford to have a professional haircut. We want them to have a great back-to-school experience.”

Organizers said they’re confident they’ll meet their goal of helping 100 families.