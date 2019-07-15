Tip-A-Cop event benefits Special Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local law enforcement put down the cuffs and picked up aprons this weekend for Chili’s Tip-A-Cop event.

All of the proceeds raised at Chili’s restaurants across Colorado Sunday went to Special Olympics athletes in those communities.

Agencies from state patrol to police and sheriff’s offices collected donations in the fundraiser.

Deputy Bobbi Miller said she does this a lot.

“It’s a really fun event,” Miller said. “We love doing this. This is one of my favorites. I’ve done probably six of these in the last probably five years. It’s just a really fun thing to do. It gets us out in public and lets us see that we’re not just officers, but we do care about the community.”

All of the money raised goes directly to the athletes’ transportation needs, training, equipment, uniforms, and more.