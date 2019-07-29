Children’s Hospital Colorado hosts 38th annual NICU families reunion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Families that once had babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado were invited Sunday to come out to a NICU reunion.

“I have a great appreciation for this and have attended it every year,” Sharon Enoch, NICU Educator at Children’s Hospital Colorado, said.

Enoch is a mother, and said three of her kids were in the NICU at some point.

“As a parent you feel like a failure,” Enoch said. “You feel like this shouldn’t have happened. Of course, its no one’s fault these things happened.”

The event Sunday was the 38th year they’ve held this reunion. It was held at John Venezia Park.