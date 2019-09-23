Ten teachers awarded with ‘Extra Yards’

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Academy Corporation gives a big surprise, they call it the ‘Extra Yards’ for local teachers.

Each September ten different teachers across southern Colorado districts get an extra yard of $1,000.

The grant will go towards supplies in the classroom.

Kortney Sorensen, a physical education teacher at Falcon High School said it’s so nice to be recognized and she plans to use the money towards supplies.

“Probably for my athletic training classes buy supplies for more taping and things like that. We like to be hands on projects here,” Sorensen said. “I’m a huge Air Force fan so I am all for it. Thanks Blue! (wink)”

During the Air Force game Friday night all ten teachers will be recognized on the field.