Tattoo-a-thon for cancer in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Since 2016, Fallen Heroes Tattoo has been giving back to the Sue Dinapoli Ovarian Cancer Society.

What started out as a one-day event over the years turned into a weeklong fundraiser.

During this week, each tattoo (tennis ball-sized or smaller) is $60, and $40 of that goes directly to the Ovarian Cancer Society.

This cause means a lot to the owner of the shop, David Brown.

From now until September 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., the crew at Fallen Heroes Tattoo will be trying to reach their fundraising goal of $25,000.

This is all leading up to the Be Ovary Aware 5K Run and 3K Walk on Sunday, September 22.

