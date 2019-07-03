Summer means increased need for blood donations in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s summertime, and that means an increased need for blood donations in southern Colorado.

Vitalant blood donation center in Colorado Springs tells us there’s an increased need this time of year. They’re bracing for a shortfall of nearly 8,500 blood donations this week.

Vitalant is calling on the community to come forward and give blood now through the remainder of the summer.

They said donations from O-negative donors are especially important this time of year, due to an increased number of accidents and trauma cases. The current O-negative blood supply is approximately two days.

Platelet donations, which have a shelf life of only five days, are always in high demand.

However, donors of all types are needed.

Vitalant has donation opportunities seven days a week. As an added bonus, if you donate now through September 2, you can enter to win an ATV.

