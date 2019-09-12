State’s Largest ‘Indian’ Motorcycle Dealership opens Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A family brings one of the most famed motorcycle brands to town and they’re kicking things off by supporting the troops.

Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycles will be the largest stand alone Indian Motorcycle dealership in the state after it’s grand opening on Saturday.

The business is run by the Ceballos family from dad in the front office to their son in the mechanic’s garage. It’s a dream of theirs to run a dealership for the famous Indian Motorcycle.

The dealership’s grand opening doubles as a fundraiser for Angels of America’s Fallen, a non-profit helping children of fallen first-responders and military members.

“I always wanted to come back to this country, we love it here, we always vacation around here and the demographics are great here,” said Owner Lorenzo Ceballos. “The community is great here, we love our Armed Forces, we are very big supporters of the military. This just seemed like the perfect place to put a business.”

“We are very passionate about the military also so this is a great way to give back and help out,” Co-owner Rochelle Ceballos.

Saturday’s Grand Opening community festival benefiting Angels of America’s Fallen starts at noon at the dealership with food trucks, bike washes and tours.