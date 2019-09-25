Southern Colorado Pumpkin Patch Guide 2019

Fall is in the air and pumpkins are ready for picking! Here’s your guide to the best pumpkin patches in southern Colorado for 2019.

  • Diana’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
    • 1649 Poplar Ave, Canon City, CO 81212
    • Cost: $13 per person, kids 5 and under are free (doesn’t include pumpkin).
    • Dates: September 21st – October 31st
      • Fridays 10 am-9 pm, Saturdays 10 am-9 pm, Sundays 10 am-6 pm *No ticket sales past 5 pm
    • Included with admission: pumpkin and corn maze
  • Colon Orchards Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
    • 3175 Grandview Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212
    • Cost: $8 per person, kids 5 and under are free (additional pumpkin cost).
    • Dates: Open daily 9 am – 5 pm starting September 28th
    • Included in admission: Corn maze and pumpkin
  • Western Mining Museum Pumpkin Patch
    • 225 North Gate Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80921
    • Cost: $10 per person, kids 3 and under are free.
    • Dates: Starting October 12th
      • Saturdays 9 am-4 pm, Sundays 12 pm-4 pm
    • Included with admission: pumpkin, access to all play amenities and outdoor games/structures and hay maze.
  • Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
    • 7595 California Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
    • Cost: $10 per person, kids 2 and under are free. $5 per pumpkin.
    • Dates: September 27th – October 27th
      • Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am-5 pm
    • Included with admission: Story barn (Friday, Saturday and Sundays at 11:00 and 2:00), hay rides, slide, duck races, bean bag toss, boxes of corn to play in, farm animals, and more.
  • Colorado Pumpkin Patch
    • 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, CO 80132
    • Cost: Varies based on day- ranging from $10-$13 (see website for schedule). Active Military/First Responder/Senior Rates: $9. Kids 3 and under are free.
    • Dates: Starting September 21st
      • Monday and Tuesday 9 am-1 pm
      • Wednesday- Sunday 9 am-5 pm
    • Included with admission: tractor hay rides, farm animals petting area, laser tag, straw maze, pony rides, bounce pillow, tube swings, straw slides and more.
  • Wishing Star Farm
    • ​24024 State Highway 94; Ellicott, CO 80808
    • Cost: $10 per person
    • Dates: September 19th through October 31st
      • Wednesday- Sunday 9 am – 5 pm
    • Included with admission: The Kids Corral Western Town (new this year), pedal karts track, corn bins, petting zoo, train rides, and more.
    • Note: Pony rides and pumpkins are extras at $4 each
    • Military Appreciation Weekend: October 5th and 6th. Bring your whole family and your show your military ID and receive $2 off your admission per person in your group.
  • Happy Apple Farm
    • 1190 1st. Street, Penrose, CO 81240
    • Cost: Free, includes hay ride
    • Dates: Starting September 25th
      • Closed: Monday and Tuesday
      • Wednesday- Sunday 9 am – 4:30 pm
    • Pumpkins: .65 cents a pound
    • Pets welcomed!

PUEBLO

  • Panatelo Farms and Giant Corn Maze
    • 39651 S Rd, Pueblo, CO 81006
    • Cost: $3 per person, pumpkin additional charge. Kids 3 and under are free.
    • Dates: Starting October 11th
      • Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays- see website for hours
    • Included with admission: unlimited hayrides, nightly bonfires, unlimited photo opportunities, unlimited Spookley The Square Pumpkin Theater, and access to Scary Sheri’s Craft Boutique
  • Two Springs Ranch/Harvest Days
    • 32999 Daniel Rd, Pueblo, CO 81006
    • Cost: $12 per person, kids 3 and under are free.
    • Dates: Saturdays and Sundays in October- 11:00 am to dark
    • Included with admission: corn maze, pumpkin, hay ride and more
  • Milberger Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
    • 28570 E US Highway 50, Pueblo, CO 81006
    • Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting September 27th
    • Price includes corn maze, pumpkin patch, barrel ride, hayride, corn box, and more!

Know of another favorite spot not on the list? Email news@kxrm.com to have it added!

