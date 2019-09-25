Southern Colorado Pumpkin Patch Guide 2019

Fall is in the air and pumpkins are ready for picking! Here’s your guide to the best pumpkin patches in southern Colorado for 2019.
- Diana’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
- 1649 Poplar Ave, Canon City, CO 81212
- Cost: $13 per person, kids 5 and under are free (doesn’t include pumpkin).
- Dates: September 21st – October 31st
- Fridays 10 am-9 pm, Saturdays 10 am-9 pm, Sundays 10 am-6 pm *No ticket sales past 5 pm
- Included with admission: pumpkin and corn maze
- Colon Orchards Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
- 3175 Grandview Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212
- Cost: $8 per person, kids 5 and under are free (additional pumpkin cost).
- Dates: Open daily 9 am – 5 pm starting September 28th
- Included in admission: Corn maze and pumpkin
- Western Mining Museum Pumpkin Patch
- 225 North Gate Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80921
- Cost: $10 per person, kids 3 and under are free.
- Dates: Starting October 12th
- Saturdays 9 am-4 pm, Sundays 12 pm-4 pm
- Included with admission: pumpkin, access to all play amenities and outdoor games/structures and hay maze.
- Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
- 7595 California Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
- Cost: $10 per person, kids 2 and under are free. $5 per pumpkin.
- Dates: September 27th – October 27th
- Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am-5 pm
- Included with admission: Story barn (Friday, Saturday and Sundays at 11:00 and 2:00), hay rides, slide, duck races, bean bag toss, boxes of corn to play in, farm animals, and more.
- Colorado Pumpkin Patch
- 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, CO 80132
- Cost: Varies based on day- ranging from $10-$13 (see website for schedule). Active Military/First Responder/Senior Rates: $9. Kids 3 and under are free.
- Dates: Starting September 21st
- Monday and Tuesday 9 am-1 pm
- Wednesday- Sunday 9 am-5 pm
- Included with admission: tractor hay rides, farm animals petting area, laser tag, straw maze, pony rides, bounce pillow, tube swings, straw slides and more.
- Wishing Star Farm
- 24024 State Highway 94; Ellicott, CO 80808
- Cost: $10 per person
- Dates: September 19th through October 31st
- Wednesday- Sunday 9 am – 5 pm
- Included with admission: The Kids Corral Western Town (new this year), pedal karts track, corn bins, petting zoo, train rides, and more.
- Note: Pony rides and pumpkins are extras at $4 each
- Military Appreciation Weekend: October 5th and 6th. Bring your whole family and your show your military ID and receive $2 off your admission per person in your group.
- Happy Apple Farm
- 1190 1st. Street, Penrose, CO 81240
- Cost: Free, includes hay ride
- Dates: Starting September 25th
- Closed: Monday and Tuesday
- Wednesday- Sunday 9 am – 4:30 pm
- Pumpkins: .65 cents a pound
- Pets welcomed!
PUEBLO
- Panatelo Farms and Giant Corn Maze
- 39651 S Rd, Pueblo, CO 81006
- Cost: $3 per person, pumpkin additional charge. Kids 3 and under are free.
- Dates: Starting October 11th
- Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays- see website for hours
- Included with admission: unlimited hayrides, nightly bonfires, unlimited photo opportunities, unlimited Spookley The Square Pumpkin Theater, and access to Scary Sheri’s Craft Boutique
- Two Springs Ranch/Harvest Days
- 32999 Daniel Rd, Pueblo, CO 81006
- Cost: $12 per person, kids 3 and under are free.
- Dates: Saturdays and Sundays in October- 11:00 am to dark
- Included with admission: corn maze, pumpkin, hay ride and more
- Milberger Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
- 28570 E US Highway 50, Pueblo, CO 81006
- Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting September 27th
- Price includes corn maze, pumpkin patch, barrel ride, hayride, corn box, and more!
Know of another favorite spot not on the list? Email news@kxrm.com to have it added!