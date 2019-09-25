Southern Colorado Pumpkin Patch Guide 2019

Fall is in the air and pumpkins are ready for picking! Here’s your guide to the best pumpkin patches in southern Colorado for 2019.

Diana’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze 1649 Poplar Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 Cost: $13 per person, kids 5 and under are free (doesn’t include pumpkin). Dates: September 21st – October 31st Fridays 10 am-9 pm, Saturdays 10 am-9 pm, Sundays 10 am-6 pm *No ticket sales past 5 pm Included with admission: pumpkin and corn maze



Colon Orchards Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch 3175 Grandview Ave, Cañon City, CO 81212 Cost: $8 per person, kids 5 and under are free (additional pumpkin cost). Dates: Open daily 9 am – 5 pm starting September 28th Included in admission: Corn maze and pumpkin



Western Mining Museum Pumpkin Patch 225 North Gate Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Cost: $10 per person, kids 3 and under are free. Dates: Starting October 12th Saturdays 9 am-4 pm, Sundays 12 pm-4 pm Included with admission: pumpkin, access to all play amenities and outdoor games/structures and hay maze.



Long Neck Pumpkin Farm 7595 California Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Cost: $10 per person, kids 2 and under are free. $5 per pumpkin. Dates: September 27th – October 27th Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 am-5 pm Included with admission: Story barn (Friday, Saturday and Sundays at 11:00 and 2:00), hay rides, slide, duck races, bean bag toss, boxes of corn to play in, farm animals, and more.



Colorado Pumpkin Patch 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, CO 80132 Cost: Varies based on day- ranging from $10-$13 (see website for schedule). Active Military/First Responder/Senior Rates: $9. Kids 3 and under are free. Dates: Starting September 21st Monday and Tuesday 9 am-1 pm Wednesday- Sunday 9 am-5 pm Included with admission: tractor hay rides, farm animals petting area, laser tag, straw maze, pony rides, bounce pillow, tube swings, straw slides and more.



Wishing Star Farm ​24024 State Highway 94; Ellicott, CO 80808 Cost: $10 per person Dates: September 19th through October 31st Wednesday- Sunday 9 am – 5 pm Included with admission: The Kids Corral Western Town (new this year), pedal karts track, corn bins, petting zoo, train rides, and more. Note: Pony rides and pumpkins are extras at $4 each Military Appreciation Weekend: October 5th and 6th. Bring your whole family and your show your military ID and receive $2 off your admission per person in your group.



Happy Apple Farm 1190 1st. Street, Penrose, CO 81240 Cost: Free, includes hay ride Dates: Starting September 25th Closed: Monday and Tuesday Wednesday- Sunday 9 am – 4:30 pm Pumpkins: .65 cents a pound Pets welcomed!



PUEBLO

Panatelo Farms and Giant Corn Maze 39651 S Rd, Pueblo, CO 81006 Cost: $3 per person, pumpkin additional charge. Kids 3 and under are free. Dates: Starting October 11th Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays- see website for hours Included with admission: unlimited hayrides, nightly bonfires, unlimited photo opportunities, unlimited Spookley The Square Pumpkin Theater, and access to Scary Sheri’s Craft Boutique



Two Springs Ranch/Harvest Days 32999 Daniel Rd, Pueblo, CO 81006 Cost: $12 per person, kids 3 and under are free. Dates: Saturdays and Sundays in October- 11:00 am to dark Included with admission: corn maze, pumpkin, hay ride and more



Milberger Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch 28570 E US Highway 50, Pueblo, CO 81006 Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting September 27th Price includes corn maze, pumpkin patch, barrel ride, hayride, corn box, and more!



