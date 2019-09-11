Siblings given 911 Hero Awards for helping save their father

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two separate medical emergencies — one family, but it’s how a brother and sister each responded, that they are now being honored by The El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority.

“Well I’ve known about this for awhile and keeping your mouth shut about something as big as this is kind of hard,” said Connor Sullivan.

What students expected to be an assembly at Skyway Elementary School Tuesday, ended up being a special ceremony to honor 11-year-old Molly and 14-year-old Connor Sullivan.

“When I was getting called up I was like, ‘Oh no. What did I do?’ and then I recognized that I was getting called up to get a medal so I was like, ‘Oh! A moment of recognition’,” said Molly.

On two separate occasions back in June, Molly and Connor’s dad had cardiac episodes.

“My dad, he’s sitting in the bed and he starts feeling really dizzy. The room, he tells me, it starts spinning and the dizziness was getting very hard to deal with,” said Connor.

“My dad said he was really feeling sick so he had me take his blood pressure and blood sugars and stuff and they were really high,” said Molly.

The siblings each acted fast and bravely called 911.

“She said, “Are you sure you want me to call?’ and I said ‘Yes’ and she went ahead and made the phone call then she handled it from there while I just tried to hold on,” said Terrance Sullivan, Molly and Connor’s dad.

Not only did they potentially help save their dad’s life, but also set an example for how to react quickly and calmly in stressful situations.

“This little lady has been an all star and my son too and I’m very fortunate, ” said Terrance.

“It makes you feel special, you know like you did something right and it’s very cool,” said Connor.