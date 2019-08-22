Safeway donates $7,500 to Colorado Springs nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Safeway is celebrating the reopening of one of its stores by giving back to the Colorado Springs community.

The Safeway at Wahsatch Avenue and Monroe Street reopened after a $1.5 million renovation. At the ribbon cutting, the store donated $5,000 to help Special Kids Special Families and Zach’s Place, a respite program that helps low-income families.

Safeway also gave $2,500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado. That money is already going to their new home, which opened last week.

“We’ve already grown larger than what we were able to serve before, and part of that is thanks to you all and to your support that helps us to take care of families and critically ill kids who find themselves in situations that they never asked to be in,” Sam Rush-Walton with Ronald McDonald House said.

Customers at that Safeway can expect extra savings throughout the week.