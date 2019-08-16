Restaurant Report Card: Pueblo chain temporarily shut down due to cockroaches

PUEBLO COUNTY — In this week’s Restaurant Report Card, a chain restaurant in Pueblo temporarily shut down due to a cockroach infestation. FOX21 talked to Pueblo County Public Health and Environment about what happened and how they got the doors back open.

This may have you saying ‘pie Felicia’ to Village Inn on North Elizabeth Street.

“We went there, we saw the presence of cockroaches. It was to a level where we had to go and shut it down,” said environmental health specialist, Josh Gallegos.

An August 6 complaint inspection revealed seven violations including:

Numerous live roaches found in the facility.

Food debris build up throughout the kitchen.

“If we see any live or any active action going on, that puts us into a realm of possible closure so whether it’s on a very high level or it’s on a low level, we always want to make sure because there’s a possibility of them getting on food contact surfaces and spreading disease,” said Gallegos.

This is why Village Inn on North Elizabeth Street fails our Restaurant Report Card.

FOX21 reached out to the manager of Village Inn but have not yet heard back.

“They worked with us. They actually opened the next day and so they brought in pest control services and did everything they needed to do,” said Gallegos.

But there are dozens of food safe restaurants across Pueblo County, like Puukaow Thai Restaurant near the Safeway at Highway 50 and Purcell Boulevard, or Southwest Deli and Cafe at Northern Avenue and South Pueblo Boulevard.

Also, check out Tres Hermanos Bakery at West Northern and Beulah Avenues and the Toni & Joe’s Pizzeria on Colorado Avenue.

They all pass our Restaurant Report Card.