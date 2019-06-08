Pueblo community honors cancer victims and survivors at Relay for Life

Cancer has touched most of us in one way or another. Relay for Life is about honoring the lives lost, those still battling, and the survivors.

Friday night, the Pueblo community participated in a walk to remember thousands of loved ones lost too soon to cancer.

FOX21’s Taylor Bishop emceed the event for the third year in a row. She caught up with 7-year-old Emmalyn Sartor-Ortiz, who is the 2019 honorary survivor.

“I kicked cancer’s butt,” Emmalyn said.

“It was long,” Emmalyn’s mom Kaitlynn Sartor said of her journey. “It was very scary. Blood transfusions, nights in the hospital, thinking we might lose her. It’s not over, either. For any cancer person, it’s not over.”

Kaitlynn’s message to those battling cancer is that you can get through it. Keep battling, and there are a lot of people behind you who support you.