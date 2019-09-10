Prime time for apple picking in Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. — Apple-picking is the quintessential way to celebrate the upcoming fall.

“This is the thing you do in the fall,” owner of Third Street Apples Lance Tyler said.

Tyler said the orchard opened in August and you can pick apples until the end of September due to hail.

“This is a beautiful one right here,” apple picker Kira Castle said.

“So we make one basket of crisp, and one basket of macintosh,” Castle explained. “Oh yeah that’s all you, I’m going for the tall one.”

“There is three of us left in Penrose that are pick your own Orchard and we are all within a few blocks of each other,” Lance Tyler added.

“They always an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and I firmly believe in that,” Co-owner Gail Tyler said.

“Honeycrisp are our favorite for just eating then we are gonna get macintosh to make something with, like a pie,” Castle said. “You think we have enough honeycrisp, we said we weren’t gonna go over board, but it’s already happened.”

“It’s a good thing to do with kids,” Lance Tyler said. ” It’s primarily a family activity. They bring a picnic with them and spend quite a bit of time.”

“It’s just very rewarding, not just for us, but we hope they are having a good time,” Gail Tyler said.

“Definitely great for a date guys,” apple-picker Kyle Jernack suggested.

The pumpkin patch also opens Friday September 13.

Address: 935 3rd Street Penrose, CO 81240 (719) 372-6283 More information here.

Orchard and store hours are

9:30 to 5:00

Thursday – Monday

Closed

Tuesday and Wednesday

August 30 – October