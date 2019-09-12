Polis announces newest State Park

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis said 9,633-foot Fisher’s Peak and the former ranch land surrounding it will become Colorado’s newest State Park.

Polis’ office said in a statement the Nature Conservancy and the Trust for Public Land Plan to Transfer the 30-square-mile property near Trinidad to public ownership.

Polis signed an executive order during a ceremony Thursday with the goal of opening access to the public by 2021.

“Opening this treasured and iconic area to the public as a new State Park not only provides a new recreational opportunity for hiking, camping, and fun, but also helps grow our economy in southern Colorado, supports our thriving outdoor recreation industry, and ensures the land and wildlife habitat will be protected for generations to come,” said Governor Polis. “This announcement has something for everyone in our State to be excited about. Colorado has so much to offer, and as Governor I am focused on ensuring we improve access to our great outdoors and create real opportunities for job growth in rural Colorado.”

It will be Colorado’s 42nd State Park.

“Outdoor recreation is an economic engine and this new State Park will help boost the quality of life in Southern Colorado. Our region has so much to offer and this is great news for hikers, hunters and anyone who wants to enjoy our amazing outdoors and public lands,” said Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo.