Officials warn pet owners to not take their dogs on Manitou Incline

The Manitou Incline in Manitou Springs is a popular spot for not only tourist but also locals, who use it as exercise.

“It’s great cardio because you can’t stop halfway through it,” Christopher Toepel, an incline regular said.

Even though signs are posted at the base of the incline stating “no dogs allowed on the incline” some people still bring theirs anyways.

“When a person starts the incline they know what they are getting into but the dog does not,” Toepel said.

The Manitou Incline Facebook page has stated three dogs have died after hiking the incline in 2019. Those three deaths haven’t been confirmed but FOX21 called around to veterinarian offices in the area. One office did confirm they had a dog come in with heat exhaustion and later died after hiking the incline.

FOX21 also caught up with a veterinarian at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region who stressed the importance of dog owners being aware of how hot it is prior to taking dogs hiking.

“Do a little look ahead for the future cause if you have a 75-pound lab and he’s hot and he’s done once at the top, you’re going to have to carry that 75-pounds back down,” Dr. Patti Canchola, with HSPPR said.

Dr. Canchola said owners need to be aware of how hot the ground is the dogs are walking on as well. She said dogs can easily burn their paws.

“It’s fun if you get to take your pets with you. But this may not be the best time of the year when its 95-100 degrees outside. The best place for them is to be at home on the couch,” Dr. Canchola said.

If you got anything out of this story don’t leave your dogs in your car while you’re running errands. Even if the windows are cracked. The temperatures increase quickly inside and can kill your dog.

“If you can imagine it’s 95 degrees outside in a matter of 30 minutes the inside of that car is 129 degrees and there is no surviving that. Period,” Dr. Canchola said.