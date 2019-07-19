Officer-involved shooting on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police were called to a family disturbance with weapons around 7:50 p.m. Thursday on the city’s east side.

It’s happened at home on east 5th street and Portland Avenue.

Police say other people inside the home were injured by the suspect, the extent of those injuries are unknown.

Four officers made contact with the suspect, there was a struggle inside the home and then shots were fired.

According to police, the suspect was shot by officers. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation will continue into the early hours of Friday morning. The critical investigation team, with the Pueblo Sheriff’s Department, has taken over the investigation.

This is Pueblo’s fourth officer-involved shooting this year.

