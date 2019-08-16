New Ronald McDonald House opens near Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado is celebrating its newest location.

The new Ronald McDonald House is adjacent to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. The facility can hold more than 500 families a year. The goal is to provide comfort and support for families with children who are severely ill or injured.

One mother who attended Thursday’s grand opening said she relied on the help of the Ronald McDonald House staff when her son was born premature, weighing only one pound.

“It changes families who have had to interact with it,” Cami Bremer said. “It changes the community. It changes every volunteer who works in there, every donor who has given a dollar. Their lives are forever changed because they’re changing someone else’s life.”

The staff said the new building will not only help those living in Colorado Springs, but also in surrounding cities and states.